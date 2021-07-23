Cancel
How to bring the ‘missing middle’ to Virginia housing development

By Wyatt Gordon
virginiamercury.com
Cover picture for the articleStandalone house or an apartment? When looking for a place to call home most folks know what type of housing they want, but what if there were more choices on the market?. Last month Norfolk’s city council approved a Missing Middle Pattern Book full of free designs and schematics for dozens of so-called “middle housing”: duplexes, quadplexes and the city’s iconic “Norfolk six-packs.” The move marks the latest attempt by a Virginia locality to encourage more middle housing, the array of options that lie between single-family detached homes and large apartment buildings.

