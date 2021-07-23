Cancel
Gardening

Garden fences add beauty and function

By Alison Fish
The Day
 11 days ago

There are many reasons to use fencing within a garden that contribute aesthetically to garden design and also serve a functional purpose. Fences can be used in the garden to separate or border individual sections, to complement or contrast with the beauty of certain blooms, to block off and provide privacy in a particular section, to provide stability to climbing plants or to give the garden certain character. For example, fencing may be desired in a situation where a garden consists of separate plots designated for various plantings such as perennials, roses, vegetables, herbs or berries.

