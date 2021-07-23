Cancel
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Motegi for hosting Deputy Secretary Sherman for a successful U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral meeting in Tokyo. They also discussed concerns regarding the mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba and agreed on the need for the Cuban regime to hear its people and serve their needs at this vital moment. In addition, Secretary Blinken conveyed his wishes to Japan for a safe and secure Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

