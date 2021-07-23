Cancel
Seattle escapes Q2 Stadium with 1-0 win after late Austin FC goal disallowed

By Roger Wallace
KXAN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Julio Cascante thought he was the hero with a game-tying goal in the 77th minute, but a VAR review determined he was offsides, and Austin never recovered as Seattle beat Austin FC, 1-0. The lone goal of the match came on an incredible strike from Raul Ruidiaz in the 67th minute. Just beyond midfield, the ball ricocheted off Austin defender Matt Besler and straight to Ruidiaz, who steadied it with his chest before sending it in from over 40 yards out.

