Politics

New York’s ‘Homecoming’ to Feature a Free Concert in Every Borough

By Gotham Rex
newyorkian.com
 11 days ago

The concerts, which are to run between Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, are being organized to celebrate the city’s reopening and promote tourism.

