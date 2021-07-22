New York’s ‘Homecoming’ to Feature a Free Concert in Every Borough

Over the weekend, Lollapalooza made its sweaty, crowded, and almost completely unmasked return to Chicago’s Grant Park. With over 100,000 people attending each of the four days — proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in hand — the scene looked like a pre-pandemic flashback, complete with mosh pits, crowd surfing, and other decidedly non–socially distanced activities. Even a couple of weeks ago, this might not have been alarming, but we’re in the Delta variant’s firm grip now. We know that it’s more contagious than chicken pox or Ebola, and that vaccinated people can spread it too. Just last month, at a Dutch festival of 20,000 attendees, at least 1,000 were infected. Now, large outdoor concerts such as Lollapalooza or the upcoming We Love NYC show in Central Park, headlined by names including Elvis Costello and Carlos Santana, are starting to look like potential superspreader events. According to infectious disease experts, the safety of massive gatherings depends on what kinds of precautions are put in place — and for the upcoming Central Park concert, the COVID measures are less than ideal.