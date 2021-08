The Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network is looking at one of its largest network overhauls ever. The restructuring will see the network change proofing algorithms, see miners stripped of transaction fee income and hopefully stabilize gas fee costs. But, most crucially for investors is the question, “Will it keep Ethereum prices on an upward trend?” Many are hopeful that it will, and analysts have varying ideas for where ETH prices will be in a year’s time. These ideas reflect themselves in new Ethereum price predictions.