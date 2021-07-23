Cancel
Yucaipa, CA

Advisory: Matthew Davis was arrested after he lost control and crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving

 11 days ago

DATE/TIME: July 21, 2021 / 11:30 a.m. LOCATION: Calimesa Blvd X County Line Road, Yucaipa. SUSPECT: Matthew Davis, 45-Year-old Yucaipa Resident. On July 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Deputy Bremer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Mustang that was reported stolen. The driver, Matthew Davis, initially pulled over, but then fled at high speed. Bremer pursued the vehicle until Davis lost control and crashed while exiting the I-10 freeway at 6th Street in Beaumont. The vehicle collied with a tree and Davis ran from the vehicle but Bremer was able to catch up to him. A use of force occurred and Davis was taken into custody.

