Left Bend’s New Home At Redwood Grove Vineyard

July 23, 2021 – The pandemic caused a lot of people to reassess their entire lives, often in wholesale fashion. Among them were the two men who founded Left Bend Winery back in 2010. The venture began as a hobby vineyard when Gary Robinson planted vines in his backyard in Los Gatos in 2008. One turn led to another and in 2010 Left Bend Winery was founded. It’s named for the slight left bend in the San Andreas fault that formed the Santa Cruz Mountains.