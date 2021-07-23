Mayawati to hold Brahmin outreach event today with an eye on 2022 UP polls

Cancel
Jul. 23—Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is set to hold the 'Brahmin Sammelan', an outreach programme aimed at the community in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday at Ayodhya with an eye on the assembly polls in the state next year. At a press conference last weekend, BSP chief Mayawati announced the event and hoped that the Brahmins in UP will vote for her party instead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

