Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is not going to meet newly appointed state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu until the latter issued a public apology for the personally derogatory social media attacks directed against him, the CM’s office has said. The clarification came after reports suggested that Sidhu had sought time to meet the Chief Minister, hinting at an attempt to reconcile differences. Putting all such speculation to rest, the CM’s office said that neither has Sidhu sought time to meet the CM nor has there been any change in the Chief Minister’s stand on the matter.