A labor dispute is roiling the campaign to expand ranked-choice voting in Minnesota.Driving the news: A group of former FairVote Minnesota staffers are accusing leaders of engaging in "union avoidance strategies" by laying off all five employees who had been involved in the bargaining process for their just-formed union's first contract with the political organization.A petition supporting the terminated employees has gained support from more than 270 people, including local DFL lawmakers, progressive candidates and well-known labor organizers.The big picture: There's a growing movement on the left to unionize campaign and political organizations from the top of the ticket on...