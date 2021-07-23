Cancel
T'gana Govt making all efforts for Ramappa Temple

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): The historic Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district will soon get UNESCO World Heritage Site status, said Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday. He said that the state government is making all possible efforts to get the temple the heritage site status. He...

Worlddallassun.com

UNESCO confers World Heritage inscription to T'gana temple

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and support as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conferred the World Heritage inscription to Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple near Warangal in Telangana.
Economydallassun.com

Govt is taking all legal steps in Cairn Energy case

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that India is taking all appropriate legal steps to protect its interest in the Cairn Energy arbitration case. "For handling enforcement proceedings, an international law firm, with relevant experience, has been engaged. In consultation...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Left ruled Kerala seeks cooperation from US in diverse sect

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a paradigm shift, the lone Chief Minister from the Communist Party in the country, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sought cooperation from the United States in all possible areas for the development of the state. An official release issued by Kerala Chief Minister's...
Entertainmentdallassun.com

Film producer held for duping Delhi businessman

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A film producer was on Monday arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for allegedly duping a Delhi businessman to the tune of Rs 32 Lakhs on the pretext of getting him a loan of Rs 65 crores. According to the police, the accused, Ajay Yadav,...
Indiabostonnews.net

Nehru, Tibet and China: A review by AR Ghanashyam

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): China and India have been neighbours for millennia and have no option but to continue to coexist forever. Separated by tall, mighty and perennially snow-clad Himalayas, each country has been a civilizational colossus for centuries nurtured and nourished by a group of great rivers that originate in the melting snows of the vast Tibetan Plateau.
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Sena workers vandalise Adani signboard at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): A group of Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised a signboard with ''Adani Airport'' written on it, which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Following the incident, an Adani Airport Spokesperson issued a statement assuring that no changes have been...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

India desires to have peaceful relations with Pak but in te

Washington [US] August 3 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday (local time) said India desires to have peaceful and normal relations with Pakistan but in an atmosphere free from terror. In a UN statement, the Indian Ambassador to the UN informed that issues between two...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Over 29.55 crore loans sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana'

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Over 29.55 crore loans amounting to Rs 15.52 lakh crore have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across the country since its inception in April 2015, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. In a written reply in the Upper House,...
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Core Mall Ghaziabad set to emerge as Epicenter

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Personifying luxury and elegance, Core Mall Ghaziabad located right opposite Crossing Republik, is coming up as one stop shopping and entertainment destination for the upwardly mobile population that expects the best-in-class shopping experience for themselves. Launched by Concept Capital, one of the most powerful...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Centre decided to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres'

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country out of which 360 centres have already been notified, the Central government informed on Monday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Thakur said that athletes...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Senior Journalist Paranjoy Thakurta file plea

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and four others, who are reported to be in the potential list of snoop targets using Pegasus spyware, have filed the petition in the Supreme Court seeking direction to declare that the installation or use of spyware is "illegal and unconstitutional".
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

IPL 2021: CSK to head to UAE next weekend

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway from September 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given permission to the franchises to start heading to UAE after August 10. And Chennai Super Kings is looking to head over to Dubai next weekend. The 14th edition will resume with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the team is looking to arrive in Dubai on August 14 or 15. "We are looking to leave for the UAE on August 14-15 as the BCCI has said teams can leave after August 10," he told ANI. More than teams starting camps in the UAE, all eyes are on the availability of foreign players and interestingly, ESPNcricinfo has reported that England's tour of Bangladesh has been indefinitely postponed. The teams were set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in September-October with an eye on the T20 World Cup. But this cancellation opens the door for the England and Wales Cricket Board to allow the England players to play in the IPL. While players from South Africa and West Indies are expected to be available, it is players from England and Australia who are yet to get a go-ahead to participate in the remaining part of the cash-rich league from their boards.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Former Nepal captain Paras Khadka announces retirement

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 3 (ANI): Nepal's former cricket team captain Paras Khadka has announced his retirement from international cricket. The former national team skipper announced his retirement on Tuesday via a social media post. "Why now? Because it's about time. As a cricketer, I have given my heart, blood, and...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Public Healthmedicalkidnap.com

20,595 DEAD 1.9 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 20,595 fatalities, and 1,960,607 injuries, following COVID-19 injections. A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the...

