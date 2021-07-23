T'gana Govt making all efforts for Ramappa Temple

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to get underway from September 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given permission to the franchises to start heading to UAE after August 10. And Chennai Super Kings is looking to head over to Dubai next weekend. The 14th edition will resume with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the team is looking to arrive in Dubai on August 14 or 15. "We are looking to leave for the UAE on August 14-15 as the BCCI has said teams can leave after August 10," he told ANI. More than teams starting camps in the UAE, all eyes are on the availability of foreign players and interestingly, ESPNcricinfo has reported that England's tour of Bangladesh has been indefinitely postponed. The teams were set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in September-October with an eye on the T20 World Cup. But this cancellation opens the door for the England and Wales Cricket Board to allow the England players to play in the IPL. While players from South Africa and West Indies are expected to be available, it is players from England and Australia who are yet to get a go-ahead to participate in the remaining part of the cash-rich league from their boards.