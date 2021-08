Learning how to build a campfire is one of my fondest childhood memories, hands down. I was about 8 years old and on my first camping trip with my Girl Scouts Brownie troop when our leader led us through the steps of using tinder and kindling to build and light a small teepee campfire. Since then, every part of the campfire experience holds nostalgic memories for me, from the sticky-crunchy sweetness of biting into a s'more to the warm feeling I get when I smell wood smoke on my clothes as I unpack after a camping trip.