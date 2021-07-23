Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West unveils new album, Jay-Z track at listening event

By ABC News
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmQHA_0b5Qweni00

Kanye West barely said a word during his album listening session Thursday night, but the mercurial rapper still had most attendees standing on their feet while hanging on every word of his new project.

West unveiled his 10th studio album, “Donda” in front of a packed crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Pulling off the listening session — which was livestreamed on Apple Music — was an impressive feat for West, who sold out the venue after he announced two days ago that the first public listen of his highly-anticipated album would take place. Some of the big names who attended the event were Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

Unlike West’s typical high-energy concerts, he appeared more mellow. He let his music do the talking while most attendees listened in silence and applauded at the end of each track of his album, slated for release Friday, that features gospel themes, hip-hop vibes, his Auto-Tune vocals, a track featuring his friend-mentor Jay-Z and recorded speeches made by his mother.

While sporting an all-red outfit with orange shoes, West sometimes walked, fell to his knees, and pranced around on a white flooring about the size of the football field, where the city’s professional football and soccer teams play home games.

The 22-time Grammy winner revealed in a commercial, featuring U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, during the NBA Finals on Tuesday that his album will be released Friday. The commercial, scored and directed by West, featured “No Child Left Behind,” a song from the album.

When West began playing “No Child Left Behind,” he dropped to one knee before he slightly lifted up into a track runner's stance like Richardson, who will miss the Tokyo Olympics after a positive marijuana test this month. The rapper then stood up and pointed his finger into the air as the words “he's done miracles on me” were heard on the song.

The crowd appeared surprise to hear when Jay-Z began rapping on the final song of the listening session. On social media, the song was lauded for Jay-Z's verse that included “This might be the return of the throne,” a nod toward the tandem's 2011 album “Watch the Throne,” which earned a Grammy nomination.

After the song finished, West made his way toward the end zone area, stared at the crowd for a few moments and calmly walked off the floor as the audience collectively cheered for him.

West, 44, is mostly known as being associated with Chicago, but he was born in Atlanta — a Georgia city where there are no restrictions against large gatherings. He gifted 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff and students from some Atlanta HBCUs including Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, Morris Brown and the Interdenominational Theological Center.

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colorful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift's project “Folklore,” but his album ended up being postponed.

The two music stars have been in an ongoing beef since West famously interrupted Swift's speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she won for best female video. It appeared both put their differences aside after she introduced him when he won the video vanguard award at the 2015 VMAs, but a leaked video clip between both about his controversial song “Famous” caused more drama.

It’s not the first time Kanye has hosted a listening event for an upcoming album. In 2016, he debuted his album “The Life of Pablo” during a massive event and fashion show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Several big names who attended the show included Kardashian West, 50 Cent, Lil Kim, Caitlyn Jenner, A$AP Rocky and 2 Chainz.

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

358K+
Followers
92K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Donda West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Mercedes#Orange Shoes#Christian#Twitter#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kanye West and JAY-Z Team Up For the First Time in 5 Years on His Donda Album

Kanye West is making music with JAY-Z again for his upcoming album Donda, which is named after his late mother who died in November 2017. During the album's listening event at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday, it was revealed that JAY-Z has a quick feature on a song which is reportedly titled "Guess Who's Going to Jail Tonight?" Following the pair's complicated friendship over the past few years, fans were pretty shocked and a little emotional to hear JAY-Z featured on a Kanye West track again.
MusicVulture

Is Kanye West Performing Donda at Rolling Loud Miami?

The rollout for Kanye West’s tenth studio album, Donda, may soon include a full performance at Rolling Loud Miami. Billboard is reporting that Ye will work Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday. Frequent West collaborator Consequence posted what looks like a design for a pyramid with a detachable top on Instagram. The now-deleted post was captioned in part “DONDA Experience, Rolling Loud, FL, 07.25.21.” The Rap Alert Twitter account saved screenshots of the deleted post.
CelebritiesEW.com

Kanye West premieres long-awaited 10th studio album, Donda — and reunites with Jay-Z

Kanye West's tenth solo studio album, Donda, is finally ready for your ears. The record, which premiered this evening during a listening party broadcast live from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, featured guest verses from a starry list of rappers, including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and, somewhat shockingly, Jay-Z. West and his Watch the Throne costar have had a rocky relationship over the years, and his appearance on the last track of the album elicited surprise at the event and online. (According to Hov's longtime engineer, Young Guru, Jay recorded his verse earlier in the day.)
Music101.9 KELO-FM

Kanye West teases new music ahead of ‘Donda’ album release

(Reuters) – Kanye West will release his 10th solo studio album “Donda” on Friday, teasing his new music in an advert during the NBA Finals featuring U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics after being suspended for a positive cannabis test. The 44-year-old rapper will premiere the...
CelebritiesWTHI

Kanye West's 'Donda' listening event: Everything you need to know

Kanye West premiered his 10th studio album, "Donda," during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the first original material from the provocative rapper since his Grammy-winning 2019 album "Jesus Is King." Here's what you need to know about the sold out event that...
Atlanta, GAptownmedia.com

Kanye and Jay Z Reunite On New “Donda” Track

The seemingly impossible just happened at the end of Kanye’s album release event in Atlanta. Kanye played “DONDA” for tens-of-thousands of fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium Thursday and saved the best for last, a track with Jay Z. Jay’s producer and engineer, Young Guru, tweeted, “HOV did the verse today!!!!...
MusicDerrick

Kanye West to reveal 'Donda' album at massive Atlanta event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West knows how to make a splash even with a listening event. West is expected to unveil his 10th studio album, “Donda” during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.
NFLPage Six

Kanye West has contract, private chef, for Mercedes-Benz Stadium stay

Kanye West has new “lease” on life, we hear. West — who’s been living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium while he finishes his latest, delayed album “Donda” — now has a contract in place with the venue to stay there while he finishes up his music, insiders exclusively told Page Six.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Kanye West Drama: Why Did Rapper Break Down During 'Donda' Listening Event?

Kanye West showed drama in public - again. On Thursday, Kanye held another record-breaking listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. His trending event was attended by Shaquille O'Neal, Jadakiss, CeeLo Green, and Big Boy, among others. His estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, also joined the show with their four kids and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
News Talk 1490

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Highlights Include A Collab With Jay-Z And A Stocking Cap Mask

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Despite his political views, Kanye West’s ability to push boundaries through fashion and music makes him one of the most talented, innovative artists of our time. Winning awards in both areas, the 44-year-old Chicago native is in a league of his own. So when the internet began to buzz about the release of his latest album, “Donda”, fans were eager to hear more about what the mad scientist was cooking up.

Comments / 1

Community Policy