Washington Post reporter sues paper for discrimination

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post politics reporter Felicia Sonmez sued the paper and several of its current and former editors for discriminating against her as a victim of sexual assault. In a suit filed Wednesday in D.C. Superior Court, Sonmez said she was not allowed to report on sexual misconduct after she issued a statement in September 2018 on the resignation of a Los Angeles Times journalist who she said had assaulted her in China. He has said what happened was consensual.

