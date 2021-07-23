Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Brooks Kriske in the 10th to rally past the rival New York Yankees 5-4 on a rainy night at Fenway Park. Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th to win it. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak. Matt Barnes gave up a run in the 10th but got the win. Kriske blew a save chance, becoming the first major leaguer to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.www.wcn247.com
