Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal

By JOE McDONALD, FU TING Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, according to Beijing police. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and...

