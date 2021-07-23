Cancel
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

 11 days ago

You might still want to mask up in public even if you're fully vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases rising, experts say masking can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected. U.S. health officials haven't changed their guidance that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations, but note local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination and case levels. Some experts also say wearing a mask could help prevent the spread of the virus to people who are more vulnerable to severe illness if infected.

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don't get vaccinated and live your life, or don't get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
The pandemic has made it amply clear that public-health officials have a problem communicating the truth — when they don't outright lie. They seem to think people don't deserve to know. At the dawn of the COVID crisis, they told us we didn't need masks, instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. But their failings don't stop with COVID.
Fauci Says Schools Requiring Covid-19 Vaccines “Might Actually Occur”

The nation's top infectious disease expert has said he wouldn't be surprised to see schools include a Covid-19 vaccine on their list of required immunizations should cases of the virus continue to crop up across the United States. On Tuesday, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS This Morning that while there is currently no policy mandating Covid-19 vaccines, schools could begin to implement them as communities work to balance prioritizing a return to in-person learning with efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
COVID-19 Vaccine: If You Had No Side Effects, Are You Protected?

Written by Leigh Ann Green – Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D. Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional.
The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
A doctor has shared X-rays showing the difference between the lungs of a fully vaccinated who contracts COViD-19 and an vaccinated person. Dr Ghassan Kamel, director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Missouri, has been treating thousands of people ill with the disease since the pandemic exploded in March 2020., reported KSDK.
PETTIS COUNTY COVID-19 TASK FORCE BRIEF CONFIRMS INCREASE OF CASES

There are 14 individuals hospitalized at Bothwell including 3 on a ventilator. On Monday, August 2, the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force brief stated the county has experienced an increase of 199 positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 379 cases in the past 2 weeks. The DHSS website is reporting Pettis County has a positivity rate of 18.2% for the past 7 days as compared to 19.7% last week with PCR testing.

