Russian Olympic archer loses consciousness in Tokyo heat

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Russian officials say archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat. Coach Stanislav Popov says in comments via the Russian Olympic Committee that Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round. Temperatures in Tokyo were above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Gomboeva's teammate Ksenia Perova says Gomboeva returned to the Olympic village with her teammates after being treated.

