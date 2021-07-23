Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Quinta, CA

‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court

By Jake Ingrassia
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qbxd_0b5Qs1Vu00

An "escalating crisis" is unfolding at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta.

News Channel 3 reported exclusively Wednesday the owners shut off the water supply as they demanded tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners to pay for it. Now the homeowner's association is gearing up to take them to court.

"Within a matter of days, this entire golf course could be dead," said Anthony Capobianco, an attorney representing the Trilogy HOA.

With part of the course foreclosed upon, he said the owners this week shut off the water supply to the grass and water features and padlocked the pumps. He said they put up signs threatening prosecution if they're turned back on – unless the HOA began paying for the water supply.

"What the golf course essentially is doing is holding the entire community hostage," Capobianco said.

The water there has been shut off since Tuesday and Capobianco said disaster is imminent, not only because the 200-acre golf course is quickly drying up, but also ponds are falling stagnant, which will kill fish and wildlife while bringing about bacteria, algae and mosquitos.

"This isn't really just a money problem," he said. "This is a huge public health and safety problem and a fire risk for the community."

The HOA said the owners of the course are legally required to maintain it, which includes paying for the water.

News Channel 3 spoke by phone to Brendan Ozanne, the attorney representing the golf course's owners.

"We as the golf course, which has been financially ruined by the board of directors, need financial assistance in paying for this massive water expense, which by the way, the HOA has been getting for free for the last 6 or 7 years," Ozanne said.

He said the owners want to work out a financial solution with the HOA, but they won't respond. "This is not an attempt by the golf course owners to destroy their only asset, which is the golf course," he said. "That goes against common sense."

"All I care about is getting the water back on and avoiding an environmental disaster and a public health disaster," Capobianco said.

Friday morning the issue will be heard by a judge in Palm Springs court as the HOA seeks a restraining order in hopes of getting the water restored.

Ozanne said his clients plan to turn the water back on Friday morning, regardless of what plays out in the courtroom.

The post ‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 8

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
583
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Quinta, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Stagnant Water#Water Pumps#Fish And Wildlife#News Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
Related
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta wave park developer wants to prove outraged neighbors wrong

The developer of a proposed wave pool resort in La Quinta is working to answer the concerns of outraged residents. Some neighbors in private, quiet golf communities on the south end of the city said a bustling surf park isn't right for the area. But the developer said he intends to show them their concerns The post La Quinta wave park developer wants to prove outraged neighbors wrong appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters on cross-country bike ride to 9/11 stop in Coachella

A group of firefighters on bike ride across the United States to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 made a stop in the Coachella Valley on Monday. 15 firefighters from California, Colorado and Washington state are traveling from Los Angeles to New York City in remembrance of those who lost their lives during The post Firefighters on cross-country bike ride to 9/11 stop in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington quarantines after COVID exposure

Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington is under quarantine today after being exposed to someone infected with COVID-19. Washington began his isolation on Wednesday after being notified that he had come into contact the day prior with a person infected with coronavirus, the supervisor's chief of staff, Michelle DeArmond, wrote in an email. "It's The post Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington quarantines after COVID exposure appeared first on KESQ.
Indian Wells, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man drowns in Indian Wells swimming pool

A man was pronounced dead Monday evening after drowning in a swimming pool in Indian Wells. The incident happened on the 76000 block of Highway 111 near Club Drive at around 6 p.m A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrived on scene and found a man unresponsive in a swimming pool. The post Man drowns in Indian Wells swimming pool appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses can’t help but be ready to pivot with evolving pandemic and state guidance

Just when things started to look somewhat normal with California's reopening in June, concerns over the highly transmissible Delta variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Riverside County and across the state have local businesses on their toes-- ready to pivot for just about anything. "We just try to keep up with the new rules and The post Local businesses can’t help but be ready to pivot with evolving pandemic and state guidance appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts

Some residents in La Quinta communities are speaking out strongly against a proposed surf park seeking city approval, worried about light and noise pollution, water usage and traffic. But a new report from the city found the project will have few impacts in the areas of their concerns. The project, called Coral Mountain Resort, is The post La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire damages home in Palm Springs; Firefighters work in 113 degree heat

Firefighters were able to knock down a fire that damaged a Palm Springs home Thursday afternoon. The fire happened near the intersection of W Vista Chino and Via Norte shortly after 4 p.m. Crews at the scene told News Channel 3 there was extensive damage to the attic. No injuries were reported and no one The post Fire damages home in Palm Springs; Firefighters work in 113 degree heat appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Mayor seeking State Assembly seat

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege is intending to run for California State Assembly. She publicly announced her campaign Thursday morning. Holstege is seeking the District 42 seat, currently held by Chad Mayes. "As your Assemblymember," Holstege said in a tweet, "I’ll bring a fresh, new voice to Sacramento, fight tirelessly for our fair share of The post Palm Springs Mayor seeking State Assembly seat appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not

Riverside County Public Health officials Wednesday recommend people wear masks indoors, even for those who are vaccinated. The same announcement came earlier Wednesday from the California Dept. of Public Health, and Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control. The city of Palm Springs was quick to follow in recommending universal indoor masking as well. As The post Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley reports 370 new cases and 1 death over the past week

Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, showing a slight increase from the average number of cases reported over the past month. There were 370 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley since last Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases up to 51,481. City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities: The post Coachella Valley reports 370 new cases and 1 death over the past week appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course

During a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered the water at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta be turned on after owners shut off the water supply. MORE: Exclusive: Water shut off at La Quinta golf course after partial foreclosure During the hearing, Brendan Ozanne, an attorney who represents the golf course's The post Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Road closures remain in effect across Coachella Valley

As things start to open up across the Coachella Valley Tuesday after yesterday's rainstorm, many roads still remain closed. In Joshua Tree National Park, Lost Horse Road, Key View Road, and Geology Tour Road remain closed. North Indian Canyon Road heading towards Interstate-10 was opened by the Palm Springs Police Department. It was closed off The post Road closures remain in effect across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Banning, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation warning for parts of Beaumont, Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts of Morongo Reservation, per RivCo Ready

RivCoReady tweeted out a warning to people in North Beaumont and Banning Monday morning: you may need to evacuate. MORE: First Alert Weather Alert Day as flash flooding strikes the valley The tweet read: Alert RivCO: Monday, July 26. Parts of N.Beaumont/Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts Morongo Reservation are under evacuation warning: Zones Noble The post Evacuation warning for parts of Beaumont, Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts of Morongo Reservation, per RivCo Ready appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation warning for Beaumont/ Banning Pass area lifted

Update: 4:40 p.m.  All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Beaumont/Banning Pass area. Alert RivCO: As of today Monday, July 26. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Beaumont/Banning Pass area. Please use caution returning to your homes. For more information. Visit https://t.co/1GBuBlWtyh / Active events.— RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) July 26, 2021 Original Report: The post Evacuation warning for Beaumont/ Banning Pass area lifted appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘No intention at all’ for mask mandate in Riverside County, supervisor says during COVID update

Riverside County health officials are sharing a COVID-19 update at the start of Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.Watch the meeting live in the player below. "When we talk about the masks and we talk about the vaccines, I want to make it very clear," Supervisor Karen Spiegel said, "There is no mandate for masks and The post ‘No intention at all’ for mask mandate in Riverside County, supervisor says during COVID update appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday

The City of Desert Hot Springs hosted a community clean up event today The event was announced on Facebook and was open to anyone who wanted to participate.  It was put on by Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, along with Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and the Desert Hot Springs Community Cleanup Committee. The event The post Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 8

Community Policy