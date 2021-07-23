OPINION: Is the Stacey Abrams method the only hope for saving democracy in Pa.?
Jul. 23—The next high-profile elections aren't until next year. And when the first few fellows from a brand-new voting group called the New Pennsylvania Project started knocking on doors in places like Norristown or lower Bucks County this summer, they weren't pushing a candidate — merely asking unregistered or infrequent voters what's on their mind. No wonder executive director Kadida Kenner says the main reaction so far has been "surprise."www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0