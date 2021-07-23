Judge orders Amos Miller to pay $250,000 fine within 30 days or risk jail

Cybercrime and hacking are much in the news recently, and the recent wave of ransomware attacks reminds us of how our dependence on heavily networked and interconnected systems can leave even our most critical infrastructure vulnerable to attack. Numerous federal and state statutes seek to provide protection against this kind of activity, but even leaving aside enforcement issues (which can be substantial, particularly for conduct that originates outside the United States) courts have struggled to interpret the precise scope of these laws. While most people have some idea of what “computer hacking” is, defining it with the specificity necessary to impose criminal liability has sometimes turned out to be a challenge.