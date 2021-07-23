Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge orders Amos Miller to pay $250,000 fine within 30 days or risk jail

By Dan Flynn
foodsafetynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Judge Edward G. Smith today signed a 39-page order imposing sanctions on Amos Miller and Miller’s Organic Farm, including a $250,000 fine and other penalties. “In order to effect defendants’ future compliance, by making them aware of the seriousness of their violations and the consequences for future violations, defendants are ordered to pay to the United States, within 30 days of the date of entry of this Order — and pursuant to written instructions that the United States will provide to defendants—a fine of $250,000, or face further monetary and other penalties, possibly including imprisonment of Amos Miller,” the order says.

