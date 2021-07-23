Nutraceutical Skincare Brand 'I AM LOVE' Secures INR 35 Cr Seed Funding From California-based Xentel Investments

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today announced that funds within its Hybrid Value strategy have committed to investments in two leading Asian businesses. Certain funds managed by Apollo affiliates have entered into definitive agreements to invest $100 million in JSW Cement Ltd. ("JSW Cement"), one of India's leading cement companies, and $155 million in Global Schools Group ("GSG"), a premium K12 education network headquartered in Singapore. These extend the activity of Apollo's Hybrid Value strategy, which has led more than $7 billion of investment commitments in the past 18 months.