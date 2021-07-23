Cancel
Nutraceutical Skincare Brand 'I AM LOVE' Secures INR 35 Cr Seed Funding From California-based Xentel Investments

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 11 days ago

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Homegrown nutraceutical skincare brand, ‘I AM LOVE’, announced to have received a Seed funding of INR 35 crore from a California-based angel investor Xentel Investments. Xentel Investments has taken this decision to promote the innovative approach of I AM LOVE, which has formulated a wide range of efficacious mixes made from the blend of modern Ayurveda and science.

