Nutraceutical Skincare Brand 'I AM LOVE' Secures INR 35 Cr Seed Funding From California-based Xentel Investments
Homegrown nutraceutical skincare brand, 'I AM LOVE', announced to have received a Seed funding of INR 35 crore from a California-based angel investor Xentel Investments. Xentel Investments has taken this decision to promote the innovative approach of I AM LOVE, which has formulated a wide range of efficacious mixes made from the blend of modern Ayurveda and science.
