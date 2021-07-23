Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A rally in the U.S. dollar has investors looking at a broad range of factors — from global COVID-19 infections to yield gaps — to determine whether the greenback will continue appreciating. The dollar is up 4% from its lows of 2021 and is among the world’s best...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Australian Dollar#U S Dollar#Covid#Golden Cross#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#British#Covid#Fx#Monex Europe#Morgan Stanley#German#Cambridge Global Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Flat, but Bullish Bets Continue Ahead of Jobs Data

Investing.com – The dollar was flat Monday after snapping its two-week win streak last, but the data continues to show traders are positioning for more upside ahead. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.1% to 92.08. U.S. dollar...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Treasury traders eye supply-demand risks with yields near lows

The timing of major upcoming shifts in Treasury supply and demand will be crucial in determining if the recent downward trend in yields continues or finally reverses. The 10-year yield dropped 25 basis points in July, its biggest one-month fall since the pandemic panic rocked markets back in March 2020, and a fourth straight period of declines. Commentary from the Federal Reserve accompanying its most recent policy decision last week helped reinforce the idea among some observers that it’s in no huge hurry to withdraw policy support, adding to downward pressure on yields even as inflation ticks up.
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell's view that rate rises were "a ways away". Data from the U.S. CFTC...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Gains Ground

US inflation data disappointed on Friday, sending US yields lower once again. It was, therefore, surprising to see the US dollar actually rally instead, the greenback finishing the week on a firm note versus both developed and emerging market currencies. I put the US dollar strength down to two processes. Month-end investor portfolio rebalancing flows and haven buying to hedge weekend event risk.
Marketskitco.com

Gold slips on improving risk appetite, U.S. jobs data in focus

* Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98/oz - technicals. * M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs. Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as an increase in appetite for riskier assets weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investor focus turns to a key U.S. employment report due later in the week to gauge the health of the labour market.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is trading marginally lower leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has kicked off the new week on the back foot. The precious metal is trading -0.33% lower but just above the $1800/oz psychological level. Silver is just marginally higher at the time of writing hovering at $25.50/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading close to $4.50/lb around 0.44% in the black and spot WTI has lost -0.75% after a few decent sessions.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, inflation concerns

(Corrects two-year debt-ceiling suspension to "expired on Saturday" instead of "will expire on Saturday," paragraph 7) By Ross Kerber Aug 2 (Reuters) - Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday on a soft manufacturing report and as they positioned ahead of government funding plans. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.3 basis points at 1.1856% in morning trading, continuing a pattern of declines playing out since the spring. It touched as low as 1.184%, its lowest since July 20, shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, but at a slower pace for the second straight month. The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, driving investors to buy the safe Treasuries. "It's the theme where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth," he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -1.185% after reaching as low as -1.194%, its latest record low, as investors priced in higher inflation expectations. The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets on Monday on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong second-quarter earnings. A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of a strong economic recovery. Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may include suspending some investments and security issuance. The trading sent lower a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was 101 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.1761%. August 2 Monday 10:50AM New York / 1450 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Two-year note 99-230/256 0.1761 -0.012 Three-year note 100-38/256 0.3244 -0.024 Five-year note 99-210/256 0.6617 -0.041 Seven-year note 100-64/256 0.9629 -0.049 10-year note 104-12/256 1.1856 -0.053 20-year bond 107-248/256 1.7707 -0.038 30-year bond 111-160/256 1.8645 -0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as risk appetite grows; weaker dollar, yields lend support

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slip to near 2-week low. * Focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payroll numbers (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on the back foot on Monday as an uptick in risk appetite took some shine off the safe-haven metal, although a weaker dollar and a fall in U.S. bond yields limited losses for the bullion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

(Updates prices and market moves; changes byline and dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058 by early afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and a stock rally eased on a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.17% early on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was flat on the day at $1.1867. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7364. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:14PM (1714 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0580 92.1080 -0.04% 2.308% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2700 109.6900 -0.39% +5.74% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.67 130.15 -0.37% +2.17% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9055 0.9051 +0.06% +2.36% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3891 $1.3896 -0.01% +1.70% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2468 +0.26% -1.83% +1.2512 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7364 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0746 1.0741 +0.05% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8542 0.8534 +0.09% -4.42% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.04% -2.88% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4795 10.4576 +0.21% +0.12% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5927 8.5847 -0.07% +4.84% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.1979 10.2053 -0.07% +1.21% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Jane Merriman)
MarketsDailyFx

USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on US & Canada Employment Reports

The recent decline in USD/CAD appears to be stalling as it struggles to extend the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, and the exchange rate may consolidate ahead of the employment reports due out of the US and Canada as Federal Reserve officials tame speculation for a looming shift in monetary policy.
Stockskfgo.com

Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a row, CoinShares data shows

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows for a fourth consecutive week, the bulk of which came from bitcoin products, which also experienced its fourth straight weekly outflow, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Crypto outflows hit $19.5 million in the week ended...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Looking ahead to payrolls as markets bounce on China / US truce

Equity markets have started the week on an upbeat note, after a bumper round of earnings reports in recent sessions have helped to boost sentiment. A relatively sanguine Fed meeting last week, that kicked the tapering can down the road to this month’s Jackson Hole central banker’s symposium, and some signs that China will pause its intervention in some of China’s largest companies, has also helped to calm markets as we move into August. US stocks have opened higher at the start of the week, after US indices posted their sixth straight month of gains for July. The mood music in Washington is also helping to boost sentiment at the start of the new month, as the US Senate looks like it will complete work this week on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This is a keen reminder that fiscal stimulus is still in the US system and can continue to boost financial markets after some commentators worried that its demise could drag stock markets lower. Also, a raft of Federal Reserve bankers spoke at the weekend, including Neel Kashkari and Lael Brainard, who warned on economic risks and that big progress needed to be made before the US’s employment outlook improved to such an extent that monetary tapering could be considered.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors await U.S. jobs data

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday, as the dollar held steady while investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, although growing concerns over rising coronavirus cases limited decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.56...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases $1,820 amid steady USD

Gold prices were supported on a soft greenback and risk-on sentiment at the start of the week. Record low real rates are offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term. Update:Gold prices edge lower on Tuesday after touching the $1,823 high in the previous session. The US Dollar...
Marketskitco.com

Falling bond yields push spot gold prices back to 200-day moving average

(Kitco News) - The gold market has found a new bounce in its step, with the cash market retesting its 200-day moving average as bond yields continue to drop. Bond yields in New York 's afternoon session dropped to a session low of 1.16%, which in turn has pushed spot gold prices to $1,815.40 an ounce, roughly unchanged on the day. Gold 's futures prices on Comex are still trading under the 200-day moving average but are near session highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy