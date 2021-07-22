My dad's prepping for the end times. Climate change makes me think I should, too.

My dad's a prepper. At 69 years old, he lives alone in a world suddenly plagued by wildfires, extreme heat, novel viruses and sociopolitical unrest. Though he once kept a peripatetic lifestyle - moving between youth hostels, granny units and, at one point, his mother's garage - he now owns a spacious double-wide in southern Oregon, with room to store plastic tubs filled with military Meals Ready-to-Eat, gallons of water, a reflective blanket and a firearm. He believes the last chapter of his life is coinciding with the last book of the New Testament.