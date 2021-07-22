Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

My dad's prepping for the end times. Climate change makes me think I should, too.

By Karleigh Frisbie Brogan
ncadvertiser.com
 12 days ago

My dad's a prepper. At 69 years old, he lives alone in a world suddenly plagued by wildfires, extreme heat, novel viruses and sociopolitical unrest. Though he once kept a peripatetic lifestyle - moving between youth hostels, granny units and, at one point, his mother's garage - he now owns a spacious double-wide in southern Oregon, with room to store plastic tubs filled with military Meals Ready-to-Eat, gallons of water, a reflective blanket and a firearm. He believes the last chapter of his life is coinciding with the last book of the New Testament.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Air Conditioning#End Times#Tupperware#Cascadia#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
Germany
Related
Environmentmbl.edu

Climate Change is Already Disrupting US Forests and Coasts | The Conversation

David S. Johnson, an investigator at the MBL-led Plum Island Ecosystems long-term research site, contributed to this article. Record-breaking heat waves and drought have left West Coast rivers lethally hot for salmon, literally cooked millions of mussels and clams in their shells and left forests primed to burn. The extraordinary severity of 2021’s heat and drought, and its fires and floods, has many people questioning whether climate change, fueled by human actions, is progressing even faster than studies have predicted and what that means for the future.
Oregon StateLebanon-Express

Climate change is already disrupting US forests and coasts – here's what we're seeing at 5 long-term research sites

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Michael Paul Nelson, Oregon State University and Peter Mark Groffman, CUNY Graduate Center. (THE CONVERSATION) Record-breaking heat waves and drought have left West Coast rivers lethally hot for salmon, literally cooked millions of mussels...
Oregon StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Climate change is already disrupting US forests and coasts – here's what we're seeing at 5 long-term research sites

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Michael Paul Nelson, Oregon State University and Peter Mark Groffman, CUNY Graduate Center. (THE CONVERSATION) Record-breaking heat waves and drought have left West Coast rivers lethally hot for salmon, literally cooked millions of mussels...

Comments / 0

Community Policy