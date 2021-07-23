Cancel
Allegany County, NY

Allegany County is accepting applications for full-time Attorneys for the

 11 days ago

Allegany County is accepting applications for full-time Attorneys for the Department of Social Services. Please submit a Civil Service application to the Allegany County Department of Human Resources/Civil Service, 7 Court St., Belmont, NY 14813. Please visit our website – www.alleganyco.com – for additional information – job description, minimum requirements, application process/form, etc.

