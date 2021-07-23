Geely’s Volvo Cars swings to profit in first-half

A healthy result after six months: the Audi Group achieved a successful half-year performance in spite of a critical situation with semi-conductor supplies. From January to June the company delivered 981,681 automobiles to customers worldwide, thus concluding the best first half in the history of Audi. The positive trend in volume is also reflected in the financial performance: sales revenue amounted to €29.2 billion. An operating profit of €3.1 billion testifies to high customer demand, a strong sales performance, and continued cost discipline. Moreover, in the first half-year Audi benefited from positive valuation effects in securing raw materials. The operating return on sales, at 10.7 percent, therefore lies within the strategic target range of 9 to 11 percent. Net cash flow amounting to €5.5 billion reflects the financial strength of the Audi Group.