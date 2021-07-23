Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

By Kat Hughes
Hollywood News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Daniel Radcliffe: People expect me to be ‘messed up’ by fame

Daniel Radcliffe says people are always surprised he hasn’t been “messed up” by childhood fame. The 32-year-old actor shot to stardom as a child when he landed the lead role in the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise, and has said the people who meet him now that he’s an adult always have “very low expectations” of him and expect him to have been negatively impacted by his fame.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Suicide Squad Review

Although the blame can’t be laid squarely at David Ayer’s door, 2016’s Suicide Squad was a creative bust, if a commercially successful one. A band of bad guys, murderers and villains thrown together to save the world had plenty of potential to stand out among the pack of identikit superhero blockbusters, but it was butchered by the studio to fit the mold it should have been desperate to escape from.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Daniel Radcliffe resented being mistaken for Elijah Wood

Daniel Radcliffe Y Elijah Wood they have so much in common that it is impossible not to confuse them. Both rose to fame as young actors, starred in fantastic movie sagas, and garnered millions of fans around the world. But nevertheless, to the Harry Potter star he does not like the comparison so much and even confessed that it bothered him. Why?
MoviesHollywood News

Home Entertainment: ‘Promising Young Woman’ digital review

We’ve covered Emerald Fennell’s superb, Oscar-winning debut feature Promising Young Woman extensively here on the site since it started to play out at festivals well over a year ago. Our first review of the movie was posted in March 2020, arguably the start of its journey to its climactic Academy Award crowning glory a year later. Awais’ review from GFF said that the film is ‘an electrifying piece of work – a supercharged debut with a sugar-coated heart of darkness and a punchy message at its core.’ Then, just before Fennell scored the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars, Kat posted an awards spotlight, saying that the film would be talked about for years and years, and more than deserving of a gold statue or two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy