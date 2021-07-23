Please Enable JavaScript

We’ve covered Emerald Fennell’s superb, Oscar-winning debut feature Promising Young Woman extensively here on the site since it started to play out at festivals well over a year ago. Our first review of the movie was posted in March 2020, arguably the start of its journey to its climactic Academy Award crowning glory a year later. Awais’ review from GFF said that the film is ‘an electrifying piece of work – a supercharged debut with a sugar-coated heart of darkness and a punchy message at its core.’ Then, just before Fennell scored the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars, Kat posted an awards spotlight, saying that the film would be talked about for years and years, and more than deserving of a gold statue or two.