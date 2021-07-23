Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation

VTEX the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, today announced that it closed on July 23, 2021, its initial public offering of 21,850,000 Class A common shares consisting of 16,726,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX (including 2,850,000 Class A common shares resulting from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to exercise the green shoe) and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX’s selling shareholders, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $19.00 per Class A common share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021, under the symbol “VTEX.”