Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd shares nearly doubled in value in debut trading on Friday, in the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion. The stellar debut, which was advanced by four days, reflected investor interest in internet-based consumer startups that...

The Zomato IPO has arrived. Shares for the food delivery startup surged over 80% during the company’s market debut on July 23. Here are the latest updates…. Zomato is an Indian-based online restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah founded the company in 2008. It features menus, user reviews and food delivery options from partner restaurants in a number of cities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated in 526 cities in India and 23 countries around the world.

