Gene Holverson, 84, of Idaho Falls, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the Idaho Military Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls.