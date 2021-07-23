Cancel
Season-long success gives Braves confidence going into state tourney

By Nick Blasnitz nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn baseball, consistency is crucial, and few teams in the state of Nebraska have been as consistent as the Johnson Imperial Homes junior American Legion baseball team. The Braves have put together an exceptional season, winning 34 of their 40 games and doing so more often than not in dominating fashion. JIH’s offense averages 8.6 runs per game while the pitching and defense have limited opponents to just 3.4 runs per contest.

