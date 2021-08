What sorcery possesses Tai Tzu Ying's racket? Are her wrists insured? Spell-bound mortals must gape and wonder at the deceptive genius that is Tai Tzu Ying. You see her arc backwards and fling a half-smash that has PV Sindhu on all fours, staring at the floor. The Chinese Taipei player lets out a terrier-like growl and holds up a fist. Before you've wrapped your head around it, she holds the bird for a nano-second in the air and plays a flawless flick. Sindhu has her arm outstretched but the bird whizzes past her and lands well inside the backline. The Indian walks back slowly toward the back of the court, looking at the lifeless shuttle and wondering how it got there. It's just Tai things. Lot like an illusionist's tricks are beyond the perceptive abilities of their audience.