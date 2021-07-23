Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Night Hoops Summer Bash set for Saturday

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 11 days ago

Night Hoops players can get some 3-on-3 action during an end of summer celebration Saturday.

The Night Hoops Summer Bash, 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, will feature 3-on-3 basketball games, a live disc jockey and inflatables. There also will be free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks.

Community Center Director Derrick Reed said Saturday's 3-on-3 games will have a division for people fifth grade and under, as well as a division for older participants.

Anyone can make up a three-person team.

"It will be co-ed, any 3-on-3 that wants to join in can," he said. "We'll welcome any 3-on-3 teams that want to get into the competition. We will give out prizes at the end of the event for the winners."

For about 10 years, Night Hoops has been a summer youth program that featured 3-on-3 basketball games, funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation, Reed said.

"It would give the kids in the community something to do on the weekends. We did it every Friday and Saturday night," he said. "At the end of eight weeks, we'd always have a championship with the 3-on 3 teams."

Concern over COVID-19 prompted cancelation of the program in 2020. Reed said not enough young people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 to merit its full return this summer.

Reed said Saturday's Night Hoops Summer Bash marks the end of the Community Center's summer programs.

"We're also coming off of an eight-week summer camp, so this is just a Saturday night event for the family to come out and celebrate at the King Center," he said. "In past years, we had a really good field, but I really don't know what kind of numbers to expect."

If you go

WHAT: Night Hoops Summer Bash.

WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.

ADMISSION: Free.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
82
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Muskogee, OK
Sports
Muskogee, OK
Basketball
City
Muskogee, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Bash#Soft Drinks#Community Center#Night Hoops#The Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy