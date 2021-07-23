Night Hoops Summer Bash set for Saturday

Night Hoops players can get some 3-on-3 action during an end of summer celebration Saturday.

The Night Hoops Summer Bash, 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, will feature 3-on-3 basketball games, a live disc jockey and inflatables. There also will be free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks.

Community Center Director Derrick Reed said Saturday's 3-on-3 games will have a division for people fifth grade and under, as well as a division for older participants.

Anyone can make up a three-person team.

"It will be co-ed, any 3-on-3 that wants to join in can," he said. "We'll welcome any 3-on-3 teams that want to get into the competition. We will give out prizes at the end of the event for the winners."

For about 10 years, Night Hoops has been a summer youth program that featured 3-on-3 basketball games, funded by the City of Muskogee Foundation, Reed said.

"It would give the kids in the community something to do on the weekends. We did it every Friday and Saturday night," he said. "At the end of eight weeks, we'd always have a championship with the 3-on 3 teams."

Concern over COVID-19 prompted cancelation of the program in 2020. Reed said not enough young people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 to merit its full return this summer.

Reed said Saturday's Night Hoops Summer Bash marks the end of the Community Center's summer programs.

"We're also coming off of an eight-week summer camp, so this is just a Saturday night event for the family to come out and celebrate at the King Center," he said. "In past years, we had a really good field, but I really don't know what kind of numbers to expect."

If you go

WHAT: Night Hoops Summer Bash.

WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.

ADMISSION: Free.