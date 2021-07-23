Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Historic Brainerd Water Tower Could Get New Roof

By Nathan Green —
lptv.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historic water tower in Brainerd could soon get a new roof. The Brainerd City Council agreed to contribute just over $162,000 in matching funds for a grant application to the Minnesota Historical Society that would match that number if they’re awarded the grant. Not only would it help complete phase one of the project to fix the water tower, but the committee that was established in 2018 has changed its stance on the deadline.

