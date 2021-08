PC building is a fun and rewarding hobby, even if you do only one major build every few years. Putting everything together and seeing it all turn on properly is certainly satisfying, and knowing exactly what is running behind the scenes allows you to pinpoint problems and make future upgrades with ease. We recommend people build their own PC whenever possible, and we've even put together an immense guide on how to build your own PC for anyone who's just getting started. But what happens when global shortages cause prices to rise dramatically and stock to disappear off of shelves seemingly before it's even on sale? Let's take a look at what happened and why you still shouldn't build a PC in 2021.