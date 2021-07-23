Cancel
Tickets On Sale For Farm Aid 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for Farm Aid's annual music and food festival go on sale today at 10 a.m. EDT. Prices range from $65 to $305 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com. This year's festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as they sold out in just under four hours the last time the festival was in Hartford in 2018.

Following last year's virtual festival due to COVID-19, Farm Aid 2021 will reunite family farmers and musician activists, with performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, and Ian Mellencamp.

Venue and Farm Aid staff are following the latest CDC guidance and industry best practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including various precautions across the festival operation. Farm Aid will continue to monitor the situation closely and will update protocols as warranted leading up to September 25.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter ( @FarmAid), Facebook ( facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram ( instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2021 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $60 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tickets-on-sale-for-farm-aid-2021-301339956.html

SOURCE Farm Aid

