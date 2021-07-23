Cancel
MLB

Snell, Profar power Padres to 3-2 victory over Marlins

Frankfort Times
 11 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Thursday night. The Padres left-hander scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing since June...

www.ftimes.com

