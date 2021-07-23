School-record 22 Wildcats Go for the Gold in Tokyo
LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 23, 2021) — As the eyes of the world turn to Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Olympics, University of Kentucky fans may spy many students, alumni and staff competing for their home countries for the first time as the Parade of Athletes enter Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony this morning. From basketball, softball and track and field to shooting, swimming and fencing, the 22 UK competitors shatter the previous school record of nine men's basketball players in 1948.uknow.uky.edu
