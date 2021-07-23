Cancel
Val Kilmer documentary is a 'strangely fascinating self-examination'

Milford Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVal Kilmer has always been one of Hollywood’s most notorious bridge-burners, evolving from promising young actor to infamous pain in the butt. For me, he was a constant source of frustration, wasting his enviable mix of looks and talent in junk like “The Saint” and “The Island of Dr. Moreau.” Was he a poor judge of scripts or merely desperate for big paydays to fortify the meager coffers of his aspiring real-estate magnate dad? It’s a bit of both, as he freely admits during the strangely fascinating self-examination he performs in “Val,” a filmmaking curiosity in which the “Iceman” empties the home-movie vault while stumbling down a memory lane pitted by unfortunate choices and an overinflated ego.

