Female Aviators Featured in Upcoming Opera ‘Staggerwing’

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 30, 2021, award-winning composer-librettist duo Lisa DeSpain and Rachel J. Peters will premiere their newest opera, “Staggerwing,” at the Kansas Aviation Museum. This new work follows the historic aviatrixes Louis Thaden and Blanche Noyes as they compete in the transcontinental 1936 Bendix Trophy Race. The music will draw from the Wichita region’s Midwestern heritage, with influence from blues, jazz, and Tin Pan Alley song, along with classical voice and opera.

