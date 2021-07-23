Female Aviators Featured in Upcoming Opera ‘Staggerwing’

The Chautauqua Opera Company’s New Company Developed Hit. What would happen if singers let us know what they really think about the characters they play? If given free reign, what arias and roles would they choose, and which would they throw off? Since March these are the questions that Chautauqua Opera Company’s Young Artists have explored. So was born “As the Cosi Crumbles”: A Company-Developed Piece reimagines beloved arias and ensembles from opera’s greatest hits in bold, surprising and genre-bending adaptations that you will not hear on any other operatic stage. (BE ADVISED: To make your lawn seating experience more enjoyable, they recommend bringing blankets and lawn chairs.)