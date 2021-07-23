Cancel
The museum inside author Lynne Rae Perkins’ mind

By editor
glenarborsun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewberry Award-winning author discusses her latest book, The Museum of Everything. This story first appeared in the May 31 issue of the Northern Express. Lynne Rae Perkins, an award-winning Suttons Bay author and illustrator, has released a new book, “The Museum of Everything.” The book, a kind of map—or as publisher Harper Collins calls it, an invitation to go on “an imagination-fueled journey through the living museum that surrounds us all—is the museum. And the museum has in it, among other things, a cloud, a shadow, an island that could be a stone in a puddle.

