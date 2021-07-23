Team USA: Here’s What Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted About Heat's Bam Adebayo

Team USA is in Tokyo for the Olympics, and on Thursday, reporter Greydy Diaz sent out a video on Twitter (from FIBA) of Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat having a discussion over who gets the basketball.

The video can be seen in her Tweet embedded below.

Later in the day, Durant sent out a Tweet about the video (quote Tweeting it), and his post can be seen embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball