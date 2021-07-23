Cancel
NBA

Team USA: Here’s What Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted About Heat's Bam Adebayo

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

Team USA is in Tokyo for the Olympics, and on Thursday, reporter Greydy Diaz sent out a video on Twitter (from FIBA) of Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat having a discussion over who gets the basketball.

The video can be seen in her Tweet embedded below.

Later in the day, Durant sent out a Tweet about the video (quote Tweeting it), and his post can be seen embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

