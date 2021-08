The global geospatial analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Innovations and advancements in drone technology, the growing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to remotely monitor and collect large amounts of location data with minimal human intervention, the increase in the number of AI and MI-based GIS solutions, the rise in adoption of GPS-enabled smartphones and devices, development of smart cities and urbanization will propel the growth of geospatial analytics market. Furthermore, oil & gas companies and the automotive industry across the globe are deploying geospatial analytics to expand their businesses.