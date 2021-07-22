The Ripe Choice Stay & Catering

The Ripe Choice Farm borders on beautiful boutique vineyards, olive grove, small town living, peace and quiet or a casual let your hair down atmosphere. The remarkable studio space is a modern barn loft within a 100-yr old barn on a working vineyard, orchard and farm. A fully open studio plan offering comfortable seating area, dining table, king bed, Egyptian cotton linens and a 4×6 walk-in rain shower. All with views of the farm. Chef Tammy is the owner and exec chef of The Ripe Choice Farm & Catering. She will gladly open the farm for you to host a family reunion, wedding, celebratory dinners. All California cuisine, fresh farm to table. Chef Tammy still has a very successful catering business in Manhattan Beach, CA. Meals are not included during your stay yet if interested in a hearty, seasonal farm to fork breakfast; a boxed lunch for your hike or picnic, while boating, or wine tasting; dinner delivered to the loft please contact the host regarding rates and availability. All meals require 24-48 hr notice.