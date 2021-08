Campari Group posted a strong set of results for its fiscal first half ended in June this morning, with net sales up 37% organically to €1 billion ($1.18b) and adjusted EBIT jumping 89% to €223 million ($263m). According to the company, the “positive trends accelerated in the peak second quarter, thanks to sustained home consumption trends combined with the gradual on-premise reopening.” While Campari benefited from a relatively weak comp against last year’s second quarter, its sales were also up a robust 22% compared with the same period in 2019.