One player will earn the crowning achievement of his career when Alexander Zverev of Germany and Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee square off in the gold-medal match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday at Centre Court of Ariake Tennis Park. Ranked No. 5 in the world, Zverev has 15 career singles titles and reached the final of the U.S. Open in 2020 but has never won a grand slam. Meanwhile Khachanov, ranked No. 25, has four singles titles but none on the level of the Olympics.