It was only yesterday when Aston Martin posted an impressive H1 2021 performance and now another British luxury brand is happy to report the January – June interval was quite fruitful. Bentley just had its best first half of the year ever, setting new records for sales and profit. During the first six months of the year, no fewer than 7,199 cars were sold, with China becoming its largest market for the first time in nearly 10 years.