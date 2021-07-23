Cancel
Good Hope, GA

Good Hope Summer Music Concert with the Zion Stovall Band is this Friday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 23 promises to be a great night of community with food and music in the Good Hope as the Zion Stovall Band performs for a Good Hope Summer Concert at the Good Hope City Park/Hall. It’s predicted to be a great night for the community to come together and enjoy some great music and food! You’re invited to bring “your chairs and blankets and don’t forget your dancing shoes” – and tell your friends. The event begin at 6.30 p.m.

