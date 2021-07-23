Good Hope Summer Music Concert with the Zion Stovall Band is this Friday

July 23 promises to be a great night of community with food and music in the Good Hope as the Zion Stovall Band performs for a Good Hope Summer Concert at the Good Hope City Park/Hall. It’s predicted to be a great night for the community to come together and enjoy some great music and food! You’re invited to bring “your chairs and blankets and don’t forget your dancing shoes” – and tell your friends. The event begin at 6.30 p.m.