Restaurants

Gordon Ramsay To Open His First Restaurant In New England This Fall

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world. He currently operates 35 restaurants around the globe, including 8 in the United States. Most of those Ramsay restaurants exist in the western half of the country, specifically Las Vegas. But after Gordon Ramsay's trip to Maine as part of his Uncharted series on National Geographic channel, he's ready to bring his culinary creations east, with plans to open a restaurant in Boston this fall.

