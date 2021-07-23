Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dollar Up, Ends Week Almost Back Where it Started

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia and was set to end the week not far from where it started. Investors took stock at the end of a volatile week in which currencies gyrated due to ever-changing risk appetite levels. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Australia#Australian Dollar#Investing Com#Usd Jpy#Japanese#Aud#Nzd Usd#Usd Cny#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Bank Indonesia#Westpac#The U S Federal Reserve#Cmway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar on back foot vs safe-haven peers as Delta virus spreads

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on a strong economic recovery. The dollar traded at 109.34 yen, near...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

(Updates prices and market moves; changes byline and dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058 by early afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and a stock rally eased on a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.17% early on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was flat on the day at $1.1867. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7364. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:14PM (1714 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0580 92.1080 -0.04% 2.308% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2700 109.6900 -0.39% +5.74% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.67 130.15 -0.37% +2.17% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9055 0.9051 +0.06% +2.36% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3891 $1.3896 -0.01% +1.70% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2468 +0.26% -1.83% +1.2512 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7364 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0746 1.0741 +0.05% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8542 0.8534 +0.09% -4.42% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.04% -2.88% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4795 10.4576 +0.21% +0.12% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5927 8.5847 -0.07% +4.84% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.1979 10.2053 -0.07% +1.21% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Jane Merriman)
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7350 ahead of US PMI data

AUD/USD is edging higher at the start of the week. US Dollar Index stays below 92.00 following Friday's rebound. Focus shifts to Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US. The AUD/USD pair lost its traction on Friday and ended up closing the week flat. After staying relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on Monday, the pair started to edge higher supported by the upbeat market mood. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.2% on the day at 0.7358.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed ahead of U.S. payroll report

The greenback eased slightly and traded mixed against majority of its peers on Monday as investors are on caution ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report. Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Opening Slip; Australia Central Bank Rate Decision Ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest interest rate decision. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,605 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,540. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,781.02.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks eye steady start in shadow of China curbs

(Aug 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady start as traders weigh China’s tightening grip over a range of industries and potential reopening disruption from the delta Covid-19 strain. Futures rose in Japan and Australia Monday but dipped in Hong Kong. Beijing is pushing ahead with a crackdown on...
Marketsmix929.com

Dollar holds near one-month low as investors eye U.S. jobs, RBA

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held just above a one-month low on Monday as traders held tight positions heading into a busy week that includes monthly U.S. jobs data and a key Australian central bank decision. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, stood at 92.091,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip, dollar has worst week in almost two months

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday to pull further from record highs as an underwhelming earnings report from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) dampened the market mood, while the dollar bounced from its lows but still suffered its worst week in nearly two months. After making record...
Marketssanantoniopost.com

German shares almost unchanged at start of trading

BERLIN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- German shares were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index growing 19.67 points or 0.12 percent, opening at 15,538.8 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies was Deutsche Bank, up by 3.18 percent after announcing...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Flat, but Bullish Bets Continue Ahead of Jobs Data

Investing.com – The dollar was flat Monday after snapping its two-week win streak last, but the data continues to show traders are positioning for more upside ahead. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.1% to 92.08. U.S. dollar...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD loses momentum before reaching 0.7400, focus shifts to RBA

AUD/USD touched a daily high of 0.7372 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays flat on the day above 92.00. RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged. The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session and touched a daily high of 0.7382. However, the pair failed to push higher and was last seen gaining 0.28% on the day at 0.7365.
Marketsinvesting.com

Allianz Tanks As DoJ Starts Probe, Insurer Warns Of Impact

Investing.com – Allianz (DE: ALVG ) stock fell 7% in Frankfurt as the U.S. Department Of Justice initiated a probe into allegations it had failed to safeguard pension money belonging to truck drivers, teachers, subway workers and various other classes during the pandemic. The German insurer said its management has...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8550 ahead of German PMI data

EUR/GBP remains under pressure on Tuesday. The Euro remains muted despite the upbeat economic data. The sterling gains on the strong PMI data, coronavirus ebb. EUR/GBP prints some minor losses in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalise on the previous day’s gain and retreats below 0.8550.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australian dollar rallies as RBA sticks to tapering

SYDNEY, August 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar popped higher on Tuesday after the country’s central bank surprised markets by sticking with plans to taper bond buying, arguing the economy will recover quickly once coronavirus lockdowns ease. The Aussie gained 0.6% to $0.7404 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy